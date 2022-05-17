Update, Version 20220517

English

##########Content#############

Added a new document in Site Demeter's director's office computer, requiring admin privilege, explaining how the Foundation got one of the keys.

Added a new document in the "Beneath the Church" area about the tragedy of a mundane investigator.

New item: Melamine Milk (I take it personally to remember what happened in China in 2008. Thus, you can always find this in my games.)

Added Melamine Milk to the item drop list of common people in Liu.

Added Melamine Milk to the item drop list of infected people in the quarantined neighborhood.

Added random supply boxes in the Quarantined Neighborhood's Committee Office. You can find food, potion, and Melamine Milk inside.

Butterflies now work in the Queensmouth Town Hall building and can bring you out of the building. (Work for both the current timeline and the 1978 timeline.)

Wiki has been updated with this change.

The Town Hall's fallout shelter gate will now be closed by default in the 1978 timeline.

##########DEBUG#################

Fixed some English typos and grammar issues in the document "Investigation Report."

简体中文

##########Content#############

在基金会的德米特基地的主管的电脑中加入了一份新的文档，需要管理员权限，解释了基金会此前是如何获得其中一把钥匙的。

在教堂地下区域加入了一个新的文档，描述了一个普通的调查员发生的悲剧。

新物品：三聚氰胺牛奶（这是我对于2008年发生在中国的某件事的个人恩怨。所以，你总会在我的游戏里看到这东西。）

将三聚氰胺牛奶加入到了疁城普通市民的物品掉落列表中。

将三聚氰胺牛奶加入到了疁城被隔离的小区的被感染的市民的掉落列表中。

在被隔离的小区的居委会中现在会出现随机的补给箱，其中可能有药水、食物、以及三聚氰胺牛奶。

蝴蝶现在可以在王后镇的城镇大厅的三个区域发挥作用，可以带你离开这栋建筑。（在现在的时间线和1978年的时间线均有效。）

维基页面同时更新了这个变动。

现在王后镇城镇大厅的防核战的避难所的大门会在1978年处于默认关闭的状态。

##########DEBUG#################

修复了英文文档某份调查报告中的单词拼写和语法错误。