May Update (210517)

G'day folks,

Got started with the fourth chapter, giving us a cutscene or two with a new level. Admittedly using placeholder music...for now.

I've fully implemented campaign levels having multiple destinations, basically allowing for branching paths. Although there aren't any levels which use this feature yet, I thought it'd be a neat thing to have bonus extra levels in the campaign should certain criteria be met. As such, campaign levels will be marked with silver or gold ticks indicating whether the level was simply completed, or if every potential branch in the level was discovered. That said, the ticks won't show up if you completed them before records were implemented (ie last December's update).

Finally, the AI's gotten an improvement as well: no longer should it waste turns trying to heal opposing units, and it should take status effects into more consideration just as much as raw damage.

More progress should be made on the fourth chapter over the coming months.

Neat stuff:

Level 16 and chapter 3-4 interlude added.

Campaigns now support branching paths.

Campaign select now indicates if a level has been beaten before, and if it has any undiscovered paths left.

Bugfixes and tweaks:

Fixed berserk status effect using the wrong icon.

Fixed an instance of "why was that animation even missing?"

AI doesn't waste time turning units before deploying them unless it has to.

AI should no longer try to heal enemies. Better consideration about status effects.

Minor aesthetic changes to the example addon squad's cursors.

Fixed exploit that allowed a unit to bypass the confusion status effect.

More noises made to various menus.

Bootcamp music revised.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!