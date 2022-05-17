Update 0.1.0.11 - Skirmish Scenarios

Over the last month we have been hard at work cranking away at the Modular Missiles update, but took a detour this week to swap back to the main branch for a quick update to keep things fresh. This week we're rolling out a few new skirmish scenarios.

Most of the existing maps (with the exception of Caltrop) have been modified to have home locations for the two teams, and the Station Capture scenario has been adjusted so that the station objective spawns much closer to the defender's spawn point. This should help shift the balance a little more in the defender's favor, as they had been heavily disadvantaged by the central positioning.

Capture The Flag

This new game mode is the classic style of capture the flag that everyone knows and loves. Each team has a base location which holds a flag. Flying a ship through that sphere of influence will pick up the flag, and returning it to your base will score a point.

Centerflag

This is a modification of the traditional CTF game mode with a neutral flag located in the center of the map. Picking up the flag and taking it back to your own base will score a point for your team.

Tug Of War

This is a twice on the existing Control game mode, but with less risk of runaway leads. Each team starts with half of the required victory points, and capturing control points will shift the balance to your team. If both teams control an equal number of points, the balance will not shift. The first team to pull the point total completely to their side wins.

On the front of the first major update, we're at approximately 50% of development tasks completed, and now that this minor update is released we'll be back at it. We're about 1 or 2 weeks from having enough completed to show off in our first post-release devlog, so stay tuned for that posting on our news page soon.

As always, full patch notes follow:

Changes/Features:

Added Team A and B "home" points closer to each team's spawn side of the map. Adjusted Station Capture game mode so the station appears at the defending team's home.

Added Tug Of War skirmish scenario, a mirror of Control but gaining points also subtracts from your opponent's.

Added Classic CTF scenario.

Added Centerflag CTF scenario.

Shooting Gallery map has been renamed to Small Testing Range.

Added a field-of-view slider to the gameplay settings.

Added new voice callback set.

Bug Fixes: