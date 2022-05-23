Updated Notes for the Night Lights Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8751918 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi, commuters! It's been two weeks since the launch of the Night Lights update and we're here with a micro update to fix some of the issues that folks have found, including:

Resolving the issue where you could get stuck in the tutorial on the Upgrade Select screen without having any upgrades to choose from.

Improvements to our error handling in our menus.

Plus fixes for a range of minor bugs and improvements to resolve some issues under the hood in our codebase.

Thanks for all of your continued support :)