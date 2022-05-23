Updated Notes for the Night Lights Update

Hi, commuters! It's been two weeks since the launch of the Night Lights update and we're here with a micro update to fix some of the issues that folks have found, including:
- Resolving the issue where you could get stuck in the tutorial on the Upgrade Select screen without having any upgrades to choose from.
- Improvements to our error handling in our menus.
- Plus fixes for a range of minor bugs and improvements to resolve some issues under the hood in our codebase.
Thanks for all of your continued support :)
