Mini Motorways update for 23 May 2022

Updated Notes for the Night Lights Update

Build 8751918

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, commuters! It's been two weeks since the launch of the Night Lights update and we're here with a micro update to fix some of the issues that folks have found, including:

  • Resolving the issue where you could get stuck in the tutorial on the Upgrade Select screen without having any upgrades to choose from.
  • Improvements to our error handling in our menus.
  • Plus fixes for a range of minor bugs and improvements to resolve some issues under the hood in our codebase.

Thanks for all of your continued support :)

