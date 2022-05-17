Hi Everyone,

Today I'll be releasing Patch 1.9, which aims to add more polish to Fast and Low. This patch will bring updated textures for all the character models, new hand poses when reloading weapons, improved death ragdolls, and a bunch of improvements/changes to current existing stock levels.

New Model Textures

I spent the majority of the past few months adding textures and details to all the character models in the game. Counting all the enemy, civilian, and player avatars...i had over 180 models to improve....

Before:



After:



An example of all the updated Player Avatars:

Hopefully these changes are noticeable enough in game!

New Hand Poses

There are now 3 different Hand poses grabbing a weapon magazine. One for rifles, One for handguns/smgs, and another for individual objects like shotgun shells and revolver bullets.

I also updated the model and the bullets for my favorite gun (the magnum) ;)

New Death Ragdolls

One of the things I noticed when playing the previous builds is the lack of oomph when blasting people with shotguns or blowing them up with explosives. With this update, enemy ragdolls get an additional push when they die.

This makes the ragdolls move more dynamically, and make the guns feel like they pack more of a punch!!!

Level Improvements

I've gone through all the levels to adjust the Scaling on all the furniture and clutter, to keep it consistent between all the levels, and to keep the immersion for the VR player. I noticed too many overly thick desks and stuff in the previous builds. I also re-designed the backgrounds for Map 4 and 7

Misc Fixes

Found the cause for enemies shooting through walls when increasing bullet velocity

Fixed issue with Remy-Shotgun not attaching to holster in VR

Adjusted Recoil on most guns, but offset with Increased Recoil Recovery (this gives more pop) when shooting

Added a variable to Pistol-wielding enemies that slightly randomizes their firing rate. This makes Pistol-wielding enemies sound less rhythmic

Whats Next

Buddy AI Update. This was supposed to be in this update....but it turns out...it's a lot more complicated than i anticipated, and it would have delayed this patch much much longer. But this is next on the docket, as well as the new maps to prep for final release.

As always, thank you everyone for your support and feedback! :D