V.0.1.08 - Graphic Update!

*Official servers have a daily restart at 12:00am EST.

-Added new landscape material/grass/textures.

-Added admin command for adding an item to a specific player in the server based on their uniquesteamid. To use this command you would make sure you turned cheats on by typing in admin password and then type /cheats on. From here you would type /admin (playeruniquenetid) (item) (itemamount). Ex. /admin (SteamID) 256 5.

-Added new customization options for left and right eye colors.

-Added buttons for future character creation options.

-Added lore for factions when a faction is selected in the character creation screen.

-Added foot print sounds for each environment.

-Added ability for crafting to check both stations for items and crafting instead of items being all in one stations, however it doesn't check split stacks yet for instance if a bed costs 4 planks and 4 ropes and I have two planks in one and another it will tell you to move it to the one station (WIP).

-Added a footprint to be added in snow area when walking.

-Adjusted unique weapon effects to not go as far for firing should be under their feet.

-Fixed up the dragon dungeon AI, and the bosses in the middle.

-Fixed summons attacking attached objects aka the cart.

-Fixed player names being blank in single player.

-Fixed character rotation getting stuck in a corner.

-Fixed projectile locations for staffs and scythes.

-Fixed projectile locations for bow and crossbow.

-Fixed loosing resources upon dying and having items in the que getting deleted. The items will not be placed in the lootbag.

-Fixed ice great axe missing book of magic ice for its recipe.

-Fixed steel axes using iron for its repair when it should be steel.

-Fixed the container cart having wrong interaction name.

-Fixed starter staff spell cast location.

-Optimized rune particle effect in dungeons.

-Tweaked smaller AI to not turn on their head.

-Tweaked the torch run to not have the arm pop.

-Tweaked repair costs of staffs, and iron enchanted weapons.

-Tweaked new rotation camera to rotate to where the player is attacking.

-Tweaked loading screen text to be accurate for current game.

-Tweaked repair costs for tools to be less.

-Tweaked repair costs for ammo types to be less.

-Tweaked the crossbow aiming.

-Tweaked melee skills to cost less to repair.

-Tweaked dragon sizes to fit in the smaller dungeon areas.