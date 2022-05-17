V.0.1.08 - Graphic Update!
*Official servers have a daily restart at 12:00am EST.
-Added new landscape material/grass/textures.
-Added admin command for adding an item to a specific player in the server based on their uniquesteamid. To use this command you would make sure you turned cheats on by typing in admin password and then type /cheats on. From here you would type /admin (playeruniquenetid) (item) (itemamount). Ex. /admin (SteamID) 256 5.
-Added new customization options for left and right eye colors.
-Added buttons for future character creation options.
-Added lore for factions when a faction is selected in the character creation screen.
-Added foot print sounds for each environment.
-Added ability for crafting to check both stations for items and crafting instead of items being all in one stations, however it doesn't check split stacks yet for instance if a bed costs 4 planks and 4 ropes and I have two planks in one and another it will tell you to move it to the one station (WIP).
-Added a footprint to be added in snow area when walking.
-Adjusted unique weapon effects to not go as far for firing should be under their feet.
-Fixed up the dragon dungeon AI, and the bosses in the middle.
-Fixed summons attacking attached objects aka the cart.
-Fixed player names being blank in single player.
-Fixed character rotation getting stuck in a corner.
-Fixed projectile locations for staffs and scythes.
-Fixed projectile locations for bow and crossbow.
-Fixed loosing resources upon dying and having items in the que getting deleted. The items will not be placed in the lootbag.
-Fixed ice great axe missing book of magic ice for its recipe.
-Fixed steel axes using iron for its repair when it should be steel.
-Fixed the container cart having wrong interaction name.
-Fixed starter staff spell cast location.
-Optimized rune particle effect in dungeons.
-Tweaked smaller AI to not turn on their head.
-Tweaked the torch run to not have the arm pop.
-Tweaked repair costs of staffs, and iron enchanted weapons.
-Tweaked new rotation camera to rotate to where the player is attacking.
-Tweaked loading screen text to be accurate for current game.
-Tweaked repair costs for tools to be less.
-Tweaked repair costs for ammo types to be less.
-Tweaked the crossbow aiming.
-Tweaked melee skills to cost less to repair.
-Tweaked dragon sizes to fit in the smaller dungeon areas.
