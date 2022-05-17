Maintenance - May 17th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 8751666 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 01:46:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:30 am ~ 9:30 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:30 am ~ 7:30 am

MENA(UTC+3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 9:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 4:30 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 3:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, May 16, 2022, 2:30 pm ~9:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Combine : ‘Combine Unidentified’

-‘Combine Unidentified’ feature will enable combining unidentified items. Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements. New: Duel Restrictions Improvements to Speed-ups

◈DRACO Updates◈

Changes to NFT Sealing requirements. Improvements in the HYDRA Payment system New: Wearable System

※ The official PC launcher has been updated. If you can't access the game, please check your launcher version (ver. 20) and reinstall.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.