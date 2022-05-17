Maintenance - May 17th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:30 am ~ 9:30 am
INDIA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:30 am ~ 7:30 am
MENA(UTC+3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 9:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 4:30 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:30 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 3:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, May 16, 2022, 2:30 pm ~9:30 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Combine : ‘Combine Unidentified’
-‘Combine Unidentified’ feature will enable combining unidentified items.
- Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.
- New: Duel Restrictions
- Improvements to Speed-ups
◈DRACO Updates◈
- Changes to NFT Sealing requirements.
- Improvements in the HYDRA Payment system
- New: Wearable System
※ The official PC launcher has been updated. If you can't access the game, please check your launcher version (ver. 20) and reinstall.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
Changed depots in stage branch