MIR4 update for 17 May 2022

Maintenance - May 17th (Complete)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:30 am ~ 9:30 am
INDIA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:30 am ~ 7:30 am
MENA(UTC+3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 9:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 4:30 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:30 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, May 16, 2022, 3:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, May 16, 2022, 2:30 pm ~9:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Combine : ‘Combine Unidentified’
    -‘Combine Unidentified’ feature will enable combining unidentified items.
  2. Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.
  3. New: Duel Restrictions
  4. Improvements to Speed-ups

◈DRACO Updates◈

  1. Changes to NFT Sealing requirements.
  2. Improvements in the HYDRA Payment system
  3. New: Wearable System

※ The official PC launcher has been updated. If you can't access the game, please check your launcher version (ver. 20) and reinstall.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

