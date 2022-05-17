Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6a-b

Welcome Colonists!
This time we have some AI updates, power changes, and AI bug fixing!
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6b:
- Fixed issue that caused Beasts to remain idle
- Updated raider melee anticipation animation
- Start drop pods adjusted; no more food in debris/scrap
- Buddy now starts with an axe
- Fixed hunger and frostbite causing player to freeze in place preventing the sleep behavior from kicking in
- Updated raid sounds
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6a:
Changes
- Raider behavior updated
Waiting/sieging period at the beginning of the raid
Raiders will now destroy walls to get inside the colony and attempt to loot
Raiders will now yell and cheer as they ransack your colony
Raiders will wait in front of the colony for a while, or begin the raid if you try to defend yourself
- Power mechanics added
You can now build Small Generators as soon as the game starts and connect them to powered facilities. (At this early stage, generators output infinite power)
You can build Tethers to create electrical circuits and link up powered appliances in a radius; these also serve as lights when powered
Added High Tech Smelter to blueprints; requires electricity to function
- Updated underground to generate different tiered stone types requiring harder picks; Tier 1 starts at altitude -40, T2 at -120. Most minerals and ores have been lifted up to fit into these new depth slices
- Updated Buddy’s intro dialog text; new prompts will be displayed as the player fulfills early objectives (check wreckage, build shelter, build campfire, etc)
- Updated the “Alien Surface” biome to have purple grass, grey dirt. Sludge moved underground. Alien plants now grow on dirt instead of sludge
- Updated new player model further and added multiple outfits that will now generate with players/NPCs
- New player model now has hair
- More furniture, facilities and decorative items have had their graphics updated
- Updated newest trees to drop occasional seed and allow unlocking forestry
- Added Native Flora research to plant cotton, berry bushes, euphorbia
- Updated research UI
- Updated facility UI to combine interface for Add Bill and Hand craft – click the button with the blue Plus to add a bill, click the green arrow to craft by hand
- Removed NPC profession requirement from all recipes
- Lightning storms really removed for real this time really… we think
- NPCs will now haul facility output products to stockpiles
- Flying creatures now drop feathers
- NPCs can now harvest plants with a pickaxe (and get the associated penalties) if no axe is provided to them
- NPCs will now clear out plants obstructing a planting site
- Removed “ammopack” from items; now only “ammo” exists
- Glass can now be crafted in the Smelter instead of the Workbench
- Made general improvements to loot found in chests and lockboxes; ensured circuit board is found more often
- Removed harvest/hunting outpost temporarily – to be reintroduced when fleshed out further
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that allowed players to open enemy doors
- Fixed issue that caused stockpiles and certain facilities not to have their contents counted, causing incorrect missing food warnings
- Fixed issue that caused colonists to stand above planting sites forever
- Fixed an issue that would cause buggy loop sounds for weapons
- Fixed an issue with weapon reloading and visibility of the clip
- Fixed lightmapping issue that would cause light to pop in at screen edges as you move around
- Fixed various issues with spatialized sound
- Fixed long-standing issue that caused NPCs not to climb/jump on stuff anymore when the target is out of reach
- Fixed issue that could cause facilities to become hogged by ghost orders if a NPC was interrupted while going to fulfill an order
- Fixed issue that caused the +/- buttons under the work queue on facilities to be unusable in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from appropriately hauling aggregate items (e.g. stone chunk) to a construction site
- Fixed certain gun-wielding raiders accidentally generating without a revolver
- Fixed a long-standing issue that caused all rock types to disappear except for Basalt and Granite
- Fixed crystal not spawning in crystal caves
- Fixed limestone not spawning in limestone caves
- Fixed eggs not spawning in egg caves
- Fixed issue that caused the camera to jerk in the wrong direction when ledge climbing towards the right
