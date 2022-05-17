Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6a-b

Welcome Colonists!

This time we have some AI updates, power changes, and AI bug fixing!

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6b:

Fixed issue that caused Beasts to remain idle

Updated raider melee anticipation animation

Start drop pods adjusted; no more food in debris/scrap

Buddy now starts with an axe

Fixed hunger and frostbite causing player to freeze in place preventing the sleep behavior from kicking in

Updated raid sounds

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6a:

Changes

Raider behavior updated

Waiting/sieging period at the beginning of the raid

Raiders will now destroy walls to get inside the colony and attempt to loot

Raiders will now yell and cheer as they ransack your colony

Raiders will wait in front of the colony for a while, or begin the raid if you try to defend yourself

Power mechanics added

You can now build Small Generators as soon as the game starts and connect them to powered facilities. (At this early stage, generators output infinite power)

You can build Tethers to create electrical circuits and link up powered appliances in a radius; these also serve as lights when powered

Added High Tech Smelter to blueprints; requires electricity to function

Updated underground to generate different tiered stone types requiring harder picks; Tier 1 starts at altitude -40, T2 at -120. Most minerals and ores have been lifted up to fit into these new depth slices

Updated Buddy’s intro dialog text; new prompts will be displayed as the player fulfills early objectives (check wreckage, build shelter, build campfire, etc)

Updated the “Alien Surface” biome to have purple grass, grey dirt. Sludge moved underground. Alien plants now grow on dirt instead of sludge

Updated new player model further and added multiple outfits that will now generate with players/NPCs

New player model now has hair

More furniture, facilities and decorative items have had their graphics updated

Updated newest trees to drop occasional seed and allow unlocking forestry

Added Native Flora research to plant cotton, berry bushes, euphorbia

Updated research UI

Updated facility UI to combine interface for Add Bill and Hand craft – click the button with the blue Plus to add a bill, click the green arrow to craft by hand

Removed NPC profession requirement from all recipes

Lightning storms really removed for real this time really… we think

NPCs will now haul facility output products to stockpiles

Flying creatures now drop feathers

NPCs can now harvest plants with a pickaxe (and get the associated penalties) if no axe is provided to them

NPCs will now clear out plants obstructing a planting site

Removed “ammopack” from items; now only “ammo” exists

Glass can now be crafted in the Smelter instead of the Workbench

Made general improvements to loot found in chests and lockboxes; ensured circuit board is found more often

Removed harvest/hunting outpost temporarily – to be reintroduced when fleshed out further

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that allowed players to open enemy doors

Fixed issue that caused stockpiles and certain facilities not to have their contents counted, causing incorrect missing food warnings

Fixed issue that caused colonists to stand above planting sites forever

Fixed an issue that would cause buggy loop sounds for weapons

Fixed an issue with weapon reloading and visibility of the clip

Fixed lightmapping issue that would cause light to pop in at screen edges as you move around

Fixed various issues with spatialized sound

Fixed long-standing issue that caused NPCs not to climb/jump on stuff anymore when the target is out of reach

Fixed issue that could cause facilities to become hogged by ghost orders if a NPC was interrupted while going to fulfill an order

Fixed issue that caused the +/- buttons under the work queue on facilities to be unusable in multiplayer

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from appropriately hauling aggregate items (e.g. stone chunk) to a construction site

Fixed certain gun-wielding raiders accidentally generating without a revolver

Fixed a long-standing issue that caused all rock types to disappear except for Basalt and Granite

Fixed crystal not spawning in crystal caves

Fixed limestone not spawning in limestone caves

Fixed eggs not spawning in egg caves

Fixed issue that caused the camera to jerk in the wrong direction when ledge climbing towards the right

