Build 8751377

Patch Notes (Afterlife 1.2.4)

The following languages are now Available:

Japanese

Chinese (traditional)

Chinese (simplified)

Korean

The patch also includes many bugfixes.

Today we are also announcing that the XBOX port of Death's Gambit: Afterlife will also be releasing on 5/27!

Thanks for being patient with us as we continue to patch the game.