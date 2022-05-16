Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.0.8) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.0.8 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, primarily fixing the broken police conversation, plus a few other QoL changes.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Changed all NPCs to spawn in better mood.

Changed police conversation to be more restrictive on when police can lash out at player.

Added icon near power input points on items when placing them.

Added icon near user stand point on items when placing them.

Added more info to nav station PIN lock logs.

Added ability to put chargers into hands.

Added second power input to EVA battery charger so either back facing tile can be powered.

The big change here is to how the police conversation works. It turns out there were a couple of problems compounding this encounter, making the police almost always (90-95%) either mug you or fine you exorbitant amounts.

We've adjusted the spawn stats for NPCs to make them start in a better mood, which helps. But we also narrowed the window on the police mugging/"bull" fine to be much smaller. In practice, this means it should come up more like 5-10% of the time. The majority of the time, you should be able to get a word in edgewise now, and walk away with more affordable fines. (As well as avoid fines with licenses and posters, where applicable.)

We also added some helper icons to the UI when installing a new part. Now, when you see the blue/red overlay squares while installing a part, you'll also see an icon for where it's power input is, and where users need to stand to use it.

The nav station's PIN logs now list the type of object next to each pin code. It's not perfect, but it was a quick change that should help a bit.

And the missing ability to carry battery chargers in the hands has been added.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC