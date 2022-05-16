Toy Tanks v1.1.0!

Hey everyone!

This update marks the first major update to game since launch wooohoooo!

I was able to add ten more levels in this update, bringing the total amount of levels to 40! These new levels will be apart of the campaign but under a new format I'm calling adventure! Adventure will be a longer form of level, more then just 10 like the standard campaigns, and will feature much greater diversity in design, enemy choice...etc. This is all to say I can experiment a bit more freely under this format and not worry so much about easing players into the game.

Adventure also features 3 new enemy types! Of which appear semi-randomly throughout Adventure! Dark Orange, Dark Purple, and Dark Blue are enemy tanks that have most of their stats semi randomized! Orange specializes in multiple shots, Purple in aggressive dash attacks, and Blue in precision. Along with having semi randomized stats there is also the chance that these tanks have a powerful gadget: Tracking shots, explosive shells...etc

Playing a level in adventure will have extra variety with the introduction of these Dark Series of tanks. Another layer to consider when taking on a level!

Of course all of these levels don't just highlight these semi-randomize tanks. There is a structure/flow to each of these levels, much like in the standard campaign.

I hope you all enjoy, and let me know if you have any feedback!

ps. These levels can be accessed by going to campaign and scrolling through to the 4th page :-)