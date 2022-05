Hi Everybody, after couple of delays, we set final release of the Territory: May 31, 2022.

In the meantime, you can try our updated demo or participate in closed beta (please send me a private message if you are interested). We improved quite a lot of things and added two more biomes: savanna and taiga.





We also changed the logo to better reflects how the game really looks like - we don't want people to be dissapointed ;)

Simplemole