Big upgrade BETA version is live!

Hey guys,

a beta version of the current big upgrade is now live.

You can now play in the way it was announced before.

Play endlessly in the given maps

Collect coins

Buy upgrades such as weapons, ammo and unlock new maps

Post screenshots of your end game information to share how far you have come in a map!

Buying ammo has a temporary effect, so be sure to manage your expenses in a clever way.

There is still more content to come, so stay tuned for further upgrades.

Please report bugs with detailed descriptions in the discussion section.

Kind regards