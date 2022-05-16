 Skip to content

Casual Pixel Warrior update for 16 May 2022

Big upgrade BETA version is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8750637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

a beta version of the current big upgrade is now live.

You can now play in the way it was announced before.

  • Play endlessly in the given maps
  • Collect coins
  • Buy upgrades such as weapons, ammo and unlock new maps
  • Post screenshots of your end game information to share how far you have come in a map!

Buying ammo has a temporary effect, so be sure to manage your expenses in a clever way.

There is still more content to come, so stay tuned for further upgrades.

Please report bugs with detailed descriptions in the discussion section.

Kind regards

