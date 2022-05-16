RONIN TWO SOULS VERSION 1.1 UPDATE

Hello everyone, there has been no update for RONIN for a long time and this situation needs to be clarified;

We needed some time for both Unreal Engine 5 Update and to solve big and small problems in our game. We fixed most of the issues and worked hard to make our game more playable. Let's see what happened to RONIN together.

START A NEW GAME TO AVOID PROBLEMS WITH NEW UPDATE!

WHAT'S NEW AND SOLVED PROBLEMS

The dialog system and its visuals have been completely changed. Now, a more familiar, Text-based screen welcomes us.

New mission types have been added to the game with separate icons, now you can clearly see what type of mission you are doing.

The minimap has been added to the bottom left of the screen. We had a problem in your previous RONIN Experiences, you were constantly losing your direction due to the fullness of the map, so you had to constantly open the Map and look in the direction you were going to go. There is no such problem anymore, thanks to the minimap, you will be able to see the direction you are going. Apart from that, you can enlarge or reduce the map with the "N" button.

We have upgraded our game running on Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. This update is reflected in the game both in terms of optimization and visuals.

Borderless screen which was only option in previous versions added as an option.

which was only option in previous versions added as an option. Fixed typos and animation issues.

All cutscenes have been reworked and increased cinematic impact.

When you start the game, you will now have Colored Feather and Death's Breath as standard in your inventory.

as standard in your inventory. Added special icons on collectible or interactable items.

Removed some of the easter eggs.

Slightly adjusted the health and energy of enemies.

Unreal Engine 5 feature Global Illumination has been added to the Graphics settings tab. (If you want to turn off this setting, which requires too much power, you need to turn that setting low.)

A few cutscenes from the Land of the Dead have been reworked.

The cutscene at the intro of the game has been reworked.

A new law has been enacted to hide the faces of male and female NPCs, now everyone has to wear masks because the Shogun in power has stolen everyone's faces!

Fixed this issue where we could sometimes fall under the ground while fighting enemies on the island of Yamagato.

Add new photo mode position (Selfie)

START A NEW GAME TO AVOID PROBLEMS WITH NEW UPDATE!