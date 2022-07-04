We're live!

Hey everyone,

The day is finally here and I'm excited to have all of you play my VN, I got an overwhelmingly positive surprise with the number of wishlists and I'm really grateful to all of you who hit that button.

Nothing is more encouraging than seeing so many people support you and your idea as a solo developer.

I'm new in the business but I'm here to stay and I hope you enjoy the current state of the VN and all the upcoming content.

I'm having a 10% off on launch to celebrate my first release on Steam.

Thank you all once again.

-CC