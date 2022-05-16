Minor Bug Fixes: Movement and XP

Hi

While I'm working on a big patch some kinda urgent issues came up so I decided to rush this minor patch to address those problems:

Fixed a rare bug where some soldiers could get stuck in animation after moving.

Fixed a bug where explosive deaths (rockets, grenades) wouldn't give experience points.

Fixed a bug where a mission wouldn't end right away after killing the last enemy with an explosive.

Only Fixes for this Patch?

Yes, this patch only has these fixes because I'm not done yet with the big changes I promised like the new Assassin class and others but I can assure you that progress continues (the female Assassin model and textures are ready and now I'm working in special skills and weapons for it).

I'm also working in a recent request: to make enemies patrol while they are not yet revealed. This is a big change that will require modifying how the AI works but it could have some cool sinergy with the new Assassin class because of new mechanics like Concealment, Ambushing Enemies and even enemies that can alert others and call for reinforcements.

I'm giving this new feature more priority because a growing number of players are asking for it.

Thanks for your support, many players have been very supportive when reporting bugs and I appreciate the patience and help.

Regards,

Jorge