Hello everyone! thank you so much for continuing to support Slashers!

After your reviews and reviews we have decided to shorten the map!.

We have released the Early Access 1.1 version this new version brings new clarifications intuitions and improvements, many of them collected from your recommendations, we have solved important errors such as the GPU at 90% and others, we continue the development periodically, we are aware that there will be some errors, so we strongly ask you to write those errors through Discord or open a forum on Steam.

You can see the details of the update here:

Early Access 1.1

We are knowledgeable old map lovers so do not worry in a few days we will launch a permanent free DLC that will only contain the old circus map.

For more clarifications and improvements we would ask you to change your negative reviews and that any problems you have consult us before making a review, our community is very active and developers are always open to listen.

Despite the negative and inconcrete feedback, we will continue to update the game, we are a small team but we will not stop updating.

Thank you very much for continuing to support us.