Weird Hat Fight is leaving Early Access (Patch #5)

Hello everyone!

Today we're releasing the final patch for Weird Hat Fight, and with it we're leaving Early Access. Thank you so much for joining us on this journey, the feedback we've gotten from everyone has been a ton of help in making our game better!

From everyone at Hatquarters, we hope that you enjoy Weird Hat Fight!

Patch Notes

The final patch is focused on cleaning up the last few areas of the game that needed some attention.

Content & Features

Reworked Level Select

Replaced the all of the SFX

The old Level Select system was never great and required far too many button presses to start a match so we gave it a makeover. The new system should make getting into a match much faster and smoother.

We've additionally replaced nearly every sound effect in the game with our new and improved versions (and added some more SFX where there weren't any).

Bug Fixes