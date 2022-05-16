Public Test Branch (0.5.146d)

Hello mercenaries!

To ensure quality with our future patches, we've created a new 'Public Test Branch' where you can opt in and help us test and give feedback on new changes before they go live. We'll likely be doing this with every regular patch going forward.

To opt in: Go to your Steam Library, right click The Iron Oath and select Properties. From there, go to the Betas tab and select "Public test branch" from the drop down menu.

You can use your current save on the test branch, but you will need to first copy over the file. Navigate to: "C:\Users\Your Name\AppData\LocalLow\Curious Panda Games\The Iron Oath", and copy your save file from the "saves" folder into the "testBranch_saves" folder.

We plan to push this patch to the live branch a little later this week (if all seems well). Thank you and we hope you enjoy the changes!

Patch Notes for 0.5.146d (Public Test Branch)

New additions

You can now repair gear from the management menu by using resources (such as Iron, Scrap, Wood, etc)

Additionally, you can repair gear at a city's Market by spending coin (eventually this will be moved to a Blacksmith screen in the city)

The Market screen now displays your roster and their gear, allowing you to easily compare gear in the market to what they have equipped

Added a new UI element in the overworld to indicate when your next salary payment is due - you can hover this to see a detailed breakdown of all upcoming salary payments for the next year

You can now set a frame rate cap in the video settings tab

Fixes

The Blighted Hulk will no longer cause a crash if they charge into an ice pit hazard

Fixed a typo in the skeleton revive warning - it now will say 'Revives in 1 Round' instead of 'Revives in 1 Turn'

Fixed a bug that occurred when opening the customization screen for a character from the party select screen prior to entering a dungeon

The Hunger time modifier now works as described and characters lose Morale for every traversed tile, not Loyalty

Burn immunity now properly works on units designated with it (like Charions)

You can no longer click to attack an enemy with a taunted character (there was a very small window where it was possible to do so in addition to the forced attack from the taunt)

While in dungeons, closing the provisions menu while hovering over an ability will no longer make the tooltip get stuck on screen

Fixed an issue where resources in towns were not being saved properly

Fixed an issue where you could reset an item's durability in a dungeon if you saved/loaded and then re-equipped the item

Fixed a visual bug where it appeared that a character was being duplicated when completing the Strength and Numbers quest

Fixed a bug where enemy channels weren't properly being interrupted from push/pull effects

Culling Blades (spawned by the Spectral Reaper) now have a tooltip

Changes

The frame rate during the boot sequence is now capped to prevent certain issues

Duplicate resources are now stacked in the Market

The tooltips of all City Events have been updated to show all the modifiers associated with it

Any City Event that affects the market will trigger an automatic update to prices and goods available

With repairing now in place, the 'Forging' upgrade has been reduced to 20%, 35%, 50% (from 50%, 75%, 100%)

Added buttons to 'Apply' and 'Undo' when researching company upgrades

Added a maximum stack count for items in storage (this won't take effect for existing items)

Moved the Deployment Phase graphic at the start of combat so it no longer covers your target's health bar

Balance

When a new Time Modifier is applied, your party will now lose 10 Morale instead of 5 (it was too easy to maintain full Morale - we'll likely be making more adjustments to Morale gains/losses in the future)

You can no longer ambush, or be ambushed by bosses (ambushing a boss could make a difficult fight trivial, and being ambushed by one was extremely punishing)

Notes