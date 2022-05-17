Now Available: Them and Us (Video Game Soundtrack) and Game Bundle

Hi guys,
Them and Us music is now available on Steam.
The soundtracks include both LQ (mp3) as well as HQ (wav).
All the soundtracks have been edited for the album release.
Steam store now includes the Main game + DLC Bundle (Save 10%).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi guys,
Them and Us music is now available on Steam.
The soundtracks include both LQ (mp3) as well as HQ (wav).
All the soundtracks have been edited for the album release.
Steam store now includes the Main game + DLC Bundle (Save 10%).
Changed files in this update