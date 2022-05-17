 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Them and Us update for 17 May 2022

Now Available: Them and Us (Video Game Soundtrack) and Game Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 8750165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,

Them and Us music is now available on Steam.
The soundtracks include both LQ (mp3) as well as HQ (wav).
All the soundtracks have been edited for the album release.

Steam store now includes the Main game + DLC Bundle (Save 10%).

Changed files in this update

Them & Us Content Depot 915601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.