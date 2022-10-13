Fueled Up - OUT TODAY!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Space Engineers!

Have you ever wondered what lies inside a black hole? How many explosions can a spaceship endure? Or maybe how to fit a volcano in it?

We don’t have an answer for you, however, you can find an answer yourself solo or with friends in Fueled Up which was just released! There's a 10% launch discount for a limited time so better grab a copy before it ends.

We are all super excited that you can finally get your hands on the game. We hope you'll have lots of fun saving crazy spaceships and that you'll manage to defeat the evil space octopus. Good luck!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1488430/Fueled_Up/

P.S. If you want to be a part of Fueled Up's Space Engineers community and meet other players you can always join our Discord.