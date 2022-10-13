 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fueled Up update for 13 October 2022

Fueled Up - OUT TODAY!

Share · View all patches · Build 8750120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Space Engineers!

Have you ever wondered what lies inside a black hole? How many explosions can a spaceship endure? Or maybe how to fit a volcano in it?

We don’t have an answer for you, however, you can find an answer yourself solo or with friends in Fueled Up which was just released! There's a 10% launch discount for a limited time so better grab a copy before it ends.

We are all super excited that you can finally get your hands on the game. We hope you'll have lots of fun saving crazy spaceships and that you'll manage to defeat the evil space octopus. Good luck!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1488430/Fueled_Up/

P.S. If you want to be a part of Fueled Up's Space Engineers community and meet other players you can always join our Discord.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link