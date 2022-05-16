Release Notes v22.05.16 - Quartermaster, Honor Items, Fragment/Crafting Changes

Honor

PvP battles will now award Honor to participants. The winner earns 36 honor and the loser earns 12 honor. Honor rewards diminish when the same players battle multiple times on the same day.

Honor can be spent at the Quartermaster.

The Quartermaster

The Quartermaster is a new vendor that sells items in exchange for Honor. They award a random slot type item in exchange for 6 honor. These items have a minimum of Epic quality and have the Honor influence. Honor items roll with at least one new Honor component.

Item Influences & Components

Influences are special attributes added to items that determine if any special components can roll on them.

Honor influence is displayed on the item image and the item tooltip.

Item crafting can now roll the following new components on items that have Honor influence: Life on Hit : % chance to gain 20% of basic attack damage as health. Ward on Hit: % chance to gain 20% of basic attack damage as ward. AP on Hit : % chance to gain 1 AP. Life on Kill : % chance to gain 20% of max health on kill. Ward on Kill : % chance to gain 20% of max ward on kill. AP on Kill : % chance to gain max AP on kill. Resist Physical : Adds resistances to Slash, Pierce, and Crush. Resist Magical : Adds resistances to Fire, Ice, and Energy.



Items

Base Power on all Main Hand items is now 30 up from 18. The previous release changes to health/resists and overall damage potential had slowed down games too much.

Damage Resist components have been removed from all Off Hand items and those items with these components have been rerolled.

All items that roll with inherent resists now roll with 6 resist down from 12.

All resist components now have a base value of 2 down from 3.

Resistance Changes

All Damage Resistance types are now capped at 50 down from 72.

Block Chance is now capped at 50 down from 72.

Block Mitigation is now capped at 50 down from 72.

Ward Mitigation is now capped at 50 down from 72.

Gem Fragment Changes & Jeweler Removal

The introduction of the Jeweler made Gem Fragment rarities redundant. Salvaged items now salvage to a single 'Gem Fragment' currency with the scaling multiplier reduced to 2 down from 3.

The Jeweler has been removed for now. They will return in a future patch to sell items that increase Item Crafting success chance and reroll rarity chances.

Common Components award 1 Gem Fragment.

Uncommon Components award 2 Gem Fragments.

Rare Components award 4 Gem Fragments.

Epic Components award 8 Gem Fragments.

Legendary Components award 16 Gem Fragments.

Artifact Components award 32 Gem Fragments.

Crafting Changes

Crafting is an important part of HEXAD. If you don't craft your items chances are you're going to have a mishmash of stats and your Hero will underperform. In the current system crafting is overly grindy and not as rewarding as it should be. The changes below will help make crafting more accessible to early players while still requiring some effort to create really polished end game items.

Previous System:

243 common gem fragments to reroll an artifact component

729 common gem fragments to upgrade a legendary component

New System:

32 gem fragments to reroll an artifact component

96 gem fragments to upgrade a legendary component

Appearance Editor

Fixed a bug where cycling backwards through faces was skipping a face type.

Right clicking on a Hero dye slot after changing the color will revert that slot back to the original color.

Dye costs have been changed to the following values: Common Dyes cost 1 Gem Fragment.

Uncommon Dyes cost 2 Gem Fragments.

Rare Dyes cost 4 Gem Fragments.

Epic Dyes cost 8 Gem Fragments.

Legendary Dyes cost 16 Gem Fragments.

Artifact Dyes cost 32 Gem Fragments.

Metallic Dyes cost 6 Diamonds.

Glowing Dyes cost 18 Diamonds.

Skills

Smoke Bomb damage type has been changed to Crush from Pierce. Existing items will not be updated.

Lobby

PvP games can now be queued for from the lobby using two icons in the top navigation.

Fixed a bug where account achievement and auction data would not be displayed after playing a game.

Stash

Removed the 'Salvage all Epic items' button.

Added tooltips to the filter buttons.

Visual Effects

Added a new Poison effect.

Added a new Fireball effect.

Added a new Frostbolt effect.

Added a new Firebolt effect.

Added a new Cone of Cold effect.

Sound Effects

Moving now has a sound effect.

Fixed most of the skill and basic attacks so they now play a sound effect.

Leaderboards

Multiplayer leaderboard has been renamed to PVP.

PVP leaderboard is now sorted by total Honor instead of rank points.

Added Geared Game data to the PVP leaderboard.

Added Vanilla Crucible Game data to a new leaderboard.

Loot Chests

Gem Fragments found in loot boxes now award:

Common 6 Gem Fragments.

Uncommon 12 Gem Fragments.

Rare 24 Gem Fragments.

Epic 48 Gem Fragments.

Legendary 96 Gem Fragments.

Artifact 192 Gem Fragments.

Battles

Panning the camera in battles now pans smoothly instead of locking to the 6 edges of the map.

Popup text should now be much easier to read.

Fixed a bug where a battle could get stuck in a pending shutdown state if the client disconnected on the game results screen.

Fixed a bug where Confused status was lowering block chance instead of Shocked status.

Fixed a bug where Confused mobs could move to an adjacent tile that does not have a valid path to it.

Fixed a bug where Ward applied in PvP games used the targets PvE stats to calculate their max Ward.

Fixed a bug where Bleeding status effects were not reduced when a mob used a basic attack.

PvP

1v1 Geared PvP has been added to the Game Queue window. This game mode uses all item and Hero stats.

Players are now rewarded Honor for participating in PvP battles.

Wins against a specific player awards 36 Honor, scaling down to 30, 24, 18, 12, and finally 6 Honor for each win against that player per day.

Losses against a specific player awards 12 Honor, scaling down to 10, 8, 6, 4, and finally 2 Honor for each win against that player per day.

The 'per day' timer uses UTC time.

Crucible