Q&A: Challenge Levels

When creating Floppy Knights, we wanted to keep the game approachable for players who are new to tactics games, but we also wanted to incorporate something special for tactics veterans. So, we added challenge levels— remixes of existing levels (with more rewards!)

Designing each level was a fun and interesting process because we wanted to encourage players to try new card combinations and strategies they might not have thought about before.

Feeling up to the challenge? First, let’s cover some of the basics:

Q: What are challenge levels?

A: Challenge levels are remixes of existing levels with unique twists, like beating a level in one turn, putting the commander crown on normal units, giving you an army of Succulent Kickers, and more!

Q: How do you unlock challenge levels?

A: After you complete an episode in Floppy Knights, you unlock one batch of challenge levels for that episode. That adds up to 24 challenge levels total!

Q: Can I choose which deck I use?

A: Nope! You will get a predetermined set of cards that you need to complete each challenge with. This pushes you to think differently and try out new card strategies!

Q: What kinds of rewards can I get from completing a challenge level?

A: By completing these levels, you’ll earn more BigCoin you can spend in the Workshop to buy some of the coolest cards in the game. Oh, and bragging rights, of course :)

Q: Do I have to play the challenge levels to progress in the game?

A: They’re totally optional, but if you run out of BigCoin to spend or you’re feeling stuck on a level and need some deckbuilding inspiration, you may want to try out a few challenge levels!

Q: Can we see a preview of some of the challenge levels?

A: Yes — we’ll be streaming some of our favorite challenge levels 24/7 right here on our Steam page starting tomorrow, May 17, and everyday through launch!

Still have questions for us? Let us know below!