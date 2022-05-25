Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #39: Balance Changes!

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #39! :dlgift:

This is a huge update and we thank you all for your patience. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Win threshold is now checked against all your assets : this means that My Home assets value, your shop value, your item estimated value and your current investments are now included for the purpose of reaching the threshold for the final quest. The asset total can be checked in Bank - Overview

Forger boost : the Forger can now forge items with one special feature too. Before he was able to forge only items with zero special features.

Expert boost : this is applied to the Expert Hidden Treasure feature too since late game more items will have a hidden treasure discovered by him as a side-effect of all the other changes.

Item price increase : we rebalanced ALL the item prices. Average price increase is +50%.

Item generation boost : increased both special feature and production year algorithms for much higher (+100%) late game item prices.

Item rarity balance : we balanced the distribution of rarities in our item database, lowering the rate at which items with the same image are generated again. This is applied to the Mythic rarity with a bonus goal: have enough items to maximize the probability of having a surprise factor (i.e.: new item) when a Mythic is generated. Changes here: more common, epic, legendary and mythic items, less uncommon and rare items.

Balanced encounter cash prizes/taxes to reflect the new averages. It's a value per Fame Level that depends on the average price of an item per level. This raises the maximum loan per level limit too.

Increased shop and skill cost/prices to reflect these new averages: getting to a skill to 9 is now more expensive, same to reach the last shop.

Increased the frequency of encounters in the last District (Luxury Tower) by lowering the average number of days between them, which means moar encounters in the late game!

Two core plot (PJ Cash) encounters happen now instantly when conditions are met. Before this change these happened in the next encounter cycle; after a few days.

The reasoning behind most of these changes is that we feel it's better to boost a lot and then cut/tweak after your feedback than change a lower % and risk that these changes are not felt/experienced.

That's all for today, let us know what you think about those balance changes in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

