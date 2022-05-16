ImmaterialAI 3.23.2

Here's the update I was talking about earlier today, mainly focused on addressing all of Sanity Check's validity distribution issues - with something extra on top, let's go!

Sanity check

validity distribution: false positives (self and circular references pre and post-AI) fixed

duplicate entries within a validity status removed let us know if you actually want this back (it happens in case of multi-reference that ends in 2 or more of the same state)

copy for Clusters ipdated

Sanity check

tab bar colors updated for better contrast

General

default and inverse skins unlocked for free users

new blend mode and color for default skin

import, export and initialization of database now prevents any damaged links from remaining in the database and export files

With this update we're taking a much needed break from developing IAI, it's been non-stop for a while as you saw, with 4 major updates coming in JUST 10 days. But hey, it got us all the way to 3.23 featuring Sanity Check, fulfilling our 'grandiose' (now evidently real) promises for the platform and pushing the boundaries of AI in a whole new dimension, where AI can now be used - for free, full privacy - to empirically detect delusions, truth and incomplete information.

An epic battle has ended. Thank you, good night, and farewell" - C2C, Le Banquet

Enjoy and see you soon, GG team!

-Claudiu