Small patch

-Fixed a bug where if your inventory is full and you tried to pick up another item, that item would become incapable of being picked up by you.

-Fixed collision issue where when a player attacks near a building or other object, and the players weapon hits that object before their target, players will still hit their target. This was a problem around doorways, poles, and trees where when you attacked, even though you should have hit, you were not.

Also, I am working on an issue that is causing clients to disconnect randomly while playing the Castle Defense game mode. If you have experienced this issue, I will have it fixed as soon as I can, and I apologize for the annoyance.