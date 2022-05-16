BETA 9.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8749804 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 19:26:05 UTC by Wendy

BETA 9.1 is here. As a .1 release, it is a bit smaller than the usual full version release, but the changes are still significant enough we felt that they couldn't wait for BETA 10.

There are an assortment of improvements and bug fixes, ranging from UI elements to jumpgate travel.

You can discuss BETA 9.1 and let us know your thoughts on Discord or as usual on the Steam Discussion Topic

Patch Notes

Jumpgate Travel



You can now jump across multiple systems when using a jumpgate. Tedious system by system backtracking is no longer required.

Other Improvements



Cut to the chase with traders. The Inspection panel now has a button that will appear which can let you get right to trading.

We've also heard your feedback about the general levels of repetitive chatter, and AI has been told to shut up, and as a result, we have reduced the amount of redundant messages.

There are a few general fixes and changes based on initial BETA 8 feedback as well.

Details

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

Added the ability to transit to any unlocked and visited jumpgate when entering a jumpgate. This will allow you to travel much faster to previous destinations which we feel is fair.

Added some map improvements including better zooming and panning

Jumpgate and transit lines on the universe map now show "locked" status

Added button to inspection panel for quicker trade initiation

AI now keeps track of how many times it and its faction has talked to the player. This should result in less redundant hails

Boss icon will now show in systems even if not previously visited

#load-template-exceedslimits-title and #load-template-exceedslimits-msg have been added to the language file

Added /sv_itempickcoeff for item pick up multiplier. Note: Previous was 1.2, and it is 2.0

Added a "Edit Weapon Group" button that now toggles Weapon Group editing. You can use the mouse or the button numbers to switch groups, and mouse click the weapon component to add/remove it from that group.

Changes

CHANGE: Warp spooling no longer affects jumpgate entry and vice versa

CHANGE: Significantly lowered Independent Trader station's price mods and trade item availability. This should make it less profitable to just flip items from one station to another within a Trader's Drift.

CHANGE: Jumpgate spoolup time is now 3 seconds (from 9) to match warp spoolup

CHANGE: System discovery info is now sent to the player when necessary, this should result in correctly labelled systems in the universe map

CHANGE: Increased default item pickup radius multiplier, also changed Enhanced Magnetic bridges to be multiplier based instead of flat value. This means all vessels have a larger pickup radius, some slightly changed, others significantly changed.

Fixes

FIX: Player tractoring/attacking/taking inventory on their own vessels should no longer cause AI to become hostile

FIX: Issue with "de-icing" distress calls that allow for some accidental damage on hull tiles before the vessel becomes hostile

FIX: Incorrect coloring of map elements after first use has been corrected

FIX: "M" keypress was not closing map correctly in certain situations has been identified and fixed

FIX: Tractoring distress-call vessels should no longer attack the player when entering a new region

FIX: Several issues with "ai hostile weapon avoidance" should produce more desirable and understandable behavior from the AI

FIX: Item icon for Proximity Mine Mk 4 has been corrected

FIX: The action bar may not have been behaving correctly (unable to switch weapon groups, not appearing/updating) has been identified and fixed

FIX: A possible issue with AI pathfinding in region has been identified and fixed

FIX: Turns out AI was using an incorrect shield thrust modifier, making them move slower than they should have

COMING IN BETA 10

We will continue to process BETA 8 (and BETA 9) feedback. Will also continue to improve universe generation.