Development Branch update - v0.4.010

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.010) on the development branch.

This version contains almost all the content of the "Caves & Crater" update, so only try it if you don't mind being spoiled!

For content creators I would advise to wait for the final update on the main branch to create new content as there still some things that will change.

Please report any breaking bugs on our discord, in the #dev-branch-feedback channel!

Temporary Changelog

New Objects

Teleporter (Feel free to try to break this!)

Pulsar shard (recycle a pulsar quartz to get some)

Map informations rocket (via blueprints)

World changes :

New zone : Meteor Crater

New crash site in arches zone

Major Changes :

Remove the ability to craft pulsar quartz (I'll explain this choice in the full update changelog)

You still can help us translating the new content (spoilers ahead) on localizor.