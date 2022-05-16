 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 16 May 2022

Development Branch update - v0.4.010

Build 8749595

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.010) on the development branch.

This version contains almost all the content of the "Caves & Crater" update, so only try it if you don't mind being spoiled!

For content creators I would advise to wait for the final update on the main branch to create new content as there still some things that will change.

Please report any breaking bugs on our discord, in the #dev-branch-feedback channel!

Temporary Changelog

New Objects

  • Teleporter (Feel free to try to break this!)
  • Pulsar shard (recycle a pulsar quartz to get some)
  • Map informations rocket (via blueprints)

World changes :

  • New zone : Meteor Crater
  • New crash site in arches zone

Major Changes :

  • Remove the ability to craft pulsar quartz (I'll explain this choice in the full update changelog)

You still can help us translating the new content (spoilers ahead) on localizor.

Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
