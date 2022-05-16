💥 DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.8.11 LIVE! 💥

Share · View all patches · Build 8749565 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 18:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey @everyone !

Hope all is well. It’s been a great week for the team and we are proud to announce the launch of a new level…. TUTORIAL

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.8.11 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.8.11 includes (1.8.11 VR / 1.8.11 Hacker App)

(NEW) TUTORIAL IS (finally) OUT

You asked for it, you waited for it, now you have it! After weeks of design and testing, we can finally announce the launch of the tutorial.

Complete, precise and entertaining (we hope), you will learn how to communicate with your hacker in order to move silently to the bank safe.

No more not knowing how to solve a mini-game, no more not knowing how to progress, now you have all the keys to set the best times on the game leaderboard and remain forever engraved in the history of Do U Copy?

(NEW) STORYTELLING FOR THE TUTO

During this tutorial, we decided to add some text to better explain the game mechanics.

You'll take part in a private lesson of "Robberies for Dummies"! What a chance!

You won't be able to say that no one is helping you, because we have done everything to prepare you for the terrible trials that await you.

(NEW) ALL MECHANICS EXPLAINED

This tutorial will explain all the mechanics that have been implemented in the game.

Solving mini-games, avoiding traps, beating your records, annoying Steve, everything is there.

This level has been specially designed to prepare you to rob banks alone with your favorite hacker.

Each piece represents a mechanic, you will be guided so that you will never be lost.

And some additional stuff in progress :

Teleportation locomotion system

New model for the Safe Cracking Tool

New difficulty for mini-games

Some polish on all levels

Adding SFX

Thank you all,

See you all in the virtual world! Cheers