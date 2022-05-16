Dev Update & Class Update test branch is live!

Hey everyone!

Originally the class update was planned to be a shorter update, supposed to add a good iteration or rework some classes but after starting on some classes, level perks and the new switchable slots, it became apparent how the game transformed. It seemed to be the right thing to go all the way and bring it all to that higher level, so you will see a ton of changes in the test branch and the full update. We also switched our content system to "adressables" which means packing things in bundles, as opposed to loading everything directly, this was an important step but causes quite some issues at the start.

The Testing Branch is live!

Try the class update U5 - ORIGIN and let us know what you think.

Now is the time for your feedback on the revamped classes.

There are a huge amount of changes, but some things aren't fully final yet.

At best just try it out with a fresh set of eyes and let us know what you think!

You can enable the public test branch by right clicking your game settings and going to the last

tab, and enable the test version in the drop down menu!

Overhauling 12 classes was quite a huge amount of work but it did definitely pay off.

The class update is not supposed to make the classes perfect but give them all a clear foundation and well working core gameplay. We also don't say "specs" anymore, as these are really more like 12 separate classes with some shared elements and body frame at this point.

Some bullet points for the class update are below. It is expected to come out of testing this week, so last chance for your feedback!

- New Switchable ability slots

Overhaul of 12 classes, tons of huge changes!

New Eliminator class

New Heavy Gunner

New Rocketeer

New Sniper

Many level & graphical improvements

Stat upgrades are back

Varied attachment balance tweaks and others

Tons of under the hood & UniversEdit improvements

Fixes audio system and tons of fixes

Many other improvements

Please write down your class changes wishlist in the poll here:

IN CASE OF STEAM BLOCKING THE LINK - PLEASE COPY PASTE IT MANUALLY TO YOUR BROWSER!

https://forms.gle/zRysjn71xcgCUQwS8

Other noteworthy things:

Our next level ingame editor UniversEdit has come a long way since the EA launch and even made big leaps compared to the start of the year, the workflows have improved dramatically and we also have become way more skilled at using it. Tons of things have improved under the hood and the power is steadily growing.

As example, we can now use UniversEdit while in the game, so it is possible to make changes while playing, save, and then just respawn the ability or weapon, and it will be updated. There are still some inconveniences and a bit laggy menus but we have achieved real ingame creation of game content!

This is not yet available for modding, some things need to be sorted out, but in general we probably have a 500% increase in iteration times since new years, and an similar reduction in bug creation.

- Pushing the boundaries

On the updated classes and new abilities, you will see a lot more things which are outside the box as we tried to push boundaries and see what kind of things can be done with the current tools.

New things that are in testing or are already achieved:

Glaiving attacks, bouncing from target to target

Charge up attacks

Directional microwave emitter construct

Placable gadgets which can be stepped on

C4 which can be remotely triggered

Neutrino bomb with a timed fuse

Punching constructs for combos

Thunder and warning poles you can stick in the ground

TOW Missile launcher emplacements which can fire a guided missile Battlefield style

Weapons jammer, blocking enemy weapons

Seismic resonator which can retrigger explosion and used for knockback movement

Rocket boosts with weapons

Stealth or partial stealth effects

Drone swarms

Mind control

Sticky Bombs which stick to enemies

Slow Motion effects

Delayed lock-on missiles

"Hold" abilities, like targetlaser

And more

- Content Management

As the game is getting quite big, we had to make some changes towards a more future proof system.

We are now using the "Adressables" system from the engine, which is a different way of handling content and bundling them in packages. The difficulty is that you can't have any object reference any other from another package, else both packages will be loaded, defeating the entire purpose.

This system added quite some headaches and delays to the test branch updates but it seems to be mostly sorted out, and ensures that the project is more scalable. Weeks prior we also had a spring cleaning and removed a ton of unused assets, reducing the game size noticeably as well.

- Graphical Improvements

Some more graphical improvements have been done in varied areas.

Some of these are not used everywhere yet, but these are all things which strengthen our foundation for the future. Varied points are listed below:

- Bent Normal Occlusion

By using bent normals to check on the lighting direction, unwanted glowing reflections are reduced, making things looks more realistic. You can see here that the underside of the vehicle does not strangely glow anymore.

- New Focus on ground details

Since most of the visible playing field is ground, we want to add more depth, detail and 3-dimensionality into the ground elements. Some maps already have more of that, but in varied maps there is still a lot of room for improvement. In the screenshot you can see a combination of varied new elements, decals, grills, border trims and more.

- New Decal shaders

Varied new shaders have been made, they are not fully in use yet but are a significant improvement

Wet puddles can now look significantly more detailed, but also new grunge decals now exist with both more variation and way higher detail and resolution. They can be combined and are based on world space. Grunge shader example:

- Occlusion

We also did some more tricks to shadow areas like the pipes in the oilrig area or deep holes better

and a new water shader which will be used more in the future. We also did new occlusion decals and used more of them, which can shadow objects more realistically where they touch the ground.

- Micro Shadows

By using the bent normal technique, we also can now use micro shadows, which do enable more detailed occlusion at small details especially

- Water

As the saying goes, if you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself, so we are throwing out things like Unity terrain or plugin water and doing our own implementations, which will be more flexible and have no dependencies or breaking points we can't control. Also we think they will look better in the end. Here is our current new water shader (this has improved in the meantime again)

- Custom Terrain Material

We are also working on our new foundation for terrain shaders which are very promising so far and will be the core of future outdoors areas. The terrain shader supports mesh blending, camera based render textures for things like snow trails, varied layers, tesselation and more.

Here you can see an example of our mesh blending, which smoothly transistions between the ground and the asset and avoids sharp ugly intersections. Here a preview of the blending and worldspace biome effect (does not represent terrain quality)

- New Floors

We are working on 2 new floors at the moment, one is coming very soon "Cooling" floor, as alternative second floor, while the other is an alternative for the Arctic level, which is more military themed, but you'll see. We are also looking at some potential arena style maps, but this has lower priority right now.

- System Improvements

Now that the classes are much more engaging, it becomes glaringly apparent that the mid game progression is not at the level it should be. The class update already does tweak the curve of when things appear but this is only one part of it.

--Item Quality

Items at the moment are often quite lackluster.

After the class update, a focus will be to polish up items and make them into the core game sandbox they should be. Often it is mostly visual polish but sometimes the gameplay is simply not engaging. Playing with some of the new items makes it quite clear what the old "last minute" items are lacking. Items are the core of Synthetik progression and due to them being lackluster, we tried compensating with shops and other things but that was a bit of a fallacy. Shops will also be improved.

As example, Power array now has a chargup time, sound, glow, laser targeting, screen fx and a buff, a huge difference from before where it just fired an ion shot. Some items have been upgraded a bit already like Power Array but more is to come.

--Item Synergies

We want to add an synergy system which links many items, to form a nice interlocking system of varied builds, planning and choices. Some per example which are already implemented:

Shock net can electrify the spike strips, making them root enemies

SAT masterkey fires incendiary shots when you have hot shot

Field rations allow petting the dog for healing and granting a boost

Then we also will bring back S1 synergy items in some form, like missile control boosting all missiles.

--Item/Ability Upgrades

We are doing an improvement of the system here as well, which will build upon item categories instead of being completely random and the same for all. The current system is too freestyle and unspecific even though it allows for some broken combinations. More info soon.

--Class Upgrades

We are also playing with the concept of mid-run class upgrades replacing focus perks, we'll see..

h3]- Multiplayer[/h3]

Our fully dedicated server based Multiplayer is progressing steadily, it is playable for some time but it needs polish polish polish and as many fixes. It is finally the time where the team starts internally doing serious playtests and where we gradually clean up the issues and start balancing and implementing coop specific features.

Instead of reviving the next map upon dying, we are trying out a revive mechanic where you trade health to revive a player, which is more punishing on the team and less of a negative feedback loop where the dying player keeps getting weaker and then dies more because he is weaker. This should create more tension and make coop hopefully similarly hard than the single player.

The plan is still to start making the first version of it playable on test branch around the enemy update. Right now its more important to fix and polish up the game to a good level and getting multiplayer polished. S1 multiplayer was heavily constantly crashing at launch and for weeks after, we definitely want to avoid this as well.

- Brief Roadmap:

U5 ORIGIN "The Big Class Update"

Expected this week! Last chance for your class feedback!

U6 HEAT

Short in-between Update

Full New "Cooling Chambers" Environment

Environment Styles (spoiler in the thumbnail)

Item & Upgrade System improvements

?

U7 LEGION "The Big Enemy Update"

More info in a near future dev blog!

First Multiplayer testing on test branch around that time

Thats all for today! After the class update has gone live, the enemy update will follow but we keep the enemy update talk for later.

Don't forget the class poll, we really act on your feedback so don't waste the opportunity!

https://forms.gle/zRysjn71xcgCUQwS8

See you on the field, androids!