Release v1.69 Changelog

This is 1.64 to 1.69
Additions
- Show all teams' points when you die
- Show all teams' points on the pause menu
- Created a Demo version of the application
- Added one-time message to suggest using DS4Windows tool until PlayStation controllers are better supported
Changes
- UI text size dependent on the width of your screen or your split-screen viewport, so overall better sizing and no more text overlapping
- Updated what things are called in the menus in several places
- Removed the upper left watermark for release
- Removed the menus screen upper right link to Playtest forums
- Added main menu link to the general forum area for the game
Fixes
- Can no longer see "inside" heads if you manage to align yourself with another player (scary much?)
- If you kill yourself in Hold The Grenade, you no longer get to keep the grenade through your respawn
- AI much less inclined to stand inside each other and you
- Fixed issue where AI cannot really see human players when they're running
- Even lower chance of "sticky key syndrome" where when you let up off a movement key, the movement continues
- AI less inclined to loiter
- Fixed issue where sometimes head and body selections would get hosed when changing or creating profiles
- Improved viewport layout so less or hopefully no edge bleeding
- Resolved bug where you get perfect aim during aiming
- Resolved bug where some hills were unobtainable
Changed files in this update