LuPR: Lunar Post Recruit update for 16 May 2022

Release v1.69 Changelog

16 May 2022

This is 1.64 to 1.69

Additions

  • Show all teams' points when you die
  • Show all teams' points on the pause menu
  • Created a Demo version of the application
  • Added one-time message to suggest using DS4Windows tool until PlayStation controllers are better supported

Changes

  • UI text size dependent on the width of your screen or your split-screen viewport, so overall better sizing and no more text overlapping
  • Updated what things are called in the menus in several places
  • Removed the upper left watermark for release
  • Removed the menus screen upper right link to Playtest forums
  • Added main menu link to the general forum area for the game

Fixes

  • Can no longer see "inside" heads if you manage to align yourself with another player (scary much?)
  • If you kill yourself in Hold The Grenade, you no longer get to keep the grenade through your respawn
  • AI much less inclined to stand inside each other and you
  • Fixed issue where AI cannot really see human players when they're running
  • Even lower chance of "sticky key syndrome" where when you let up off a movement key, the movement continues
  • AI less inclined to loiter
  • Fixed issue where sometimes head and body selections would get hosed when changing or creating profiles
  • Improved viewport layout so less or hopefully no edge bleeding
  • Resolved bug where you get perfect aim during aiming
  • Resolved bug where some hills were unobtainable

