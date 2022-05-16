Misc new features and improvements

Improved hint/end game detection

The original implementation for hints and end game detection (they use the same logic) was fairly rudimentary. It had basic detection for circular moves so that games would end if the players could only move the same cards back and forth between two stacks.

This worked well most of the time, but would sometimes prematurely end games where a new move could be uncovered if the player moved cards from stack A to stack B, despite the move being circular in nature.

I have completely rewritten the code so that it is now better at giving hints and detecting when the player is actually stuck. I will continue to test and improve this code moving forward.

New feature: Free play favorites

Are you tired of scrolling through a list of 100+ games in free play mode to find your favorite variants? The free play selection screen now has a feature where you can mark your favorite variants and they will always appear at the top of the list:

To mark a game as a favorite, click on a star outline in the leftmost column. To remove a favorite, click on the filled in star.

Can't decide which variant to play? The 'Play random game' button has been updated to offer categories for random game selection:

Other changes