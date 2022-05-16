Terraria Turns Eleven - Town Slimes Are Coming to Celebrate the Occasion!

11 years ago, Terraria was shared with the world for the first time, and 11 years later, Terraria remains our Labor of Love – a game that is like a child to us. We have enjoyed watching Terraria evolve and grow over the years and equally continue to enjoy the outpouring of support from all of you. Thank you all so very much!

We look forward to continuing the Terraria journey with you for many more years to come – be it on Terraria or other games in the franchise.

In celebration of Terraria’s 11th Anniversary, we are proud to introduce the latest addition to our Pet License roster: Town Slimes! This cast of characters is packed with personality and players will get the chance to have one Town Slime move into their towns when the Labor of Love update comes out later this year.

Which Town Slime are you hoping will move in with you?