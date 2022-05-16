 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Terraria update for 16 May 2022

Terraria Turns Eleven - Town Slimes Are Coming to Celebrate the Occasion!

Share · View all patches · Build 8749461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

11 years ago, Terraria was shared with the world for the first time, and 11 years later, Terraria remains our Labor of Love – a game that is like a child to us. We have enjoyed watching Terraria evolve and grow over the years and equally continue to enjoy the outpouring of support from all of you. Thank you all so very much!

We look forward to continuing the Terraria journey with you for many more years to come – be it on Terraria or other games in the franchise.

In celebration of Terraria’s 11th Anniversary, we are proud to introduce the latest addition to our Pet License roster: Town Slimes! This cast of characters is packed with personality and players will get the chance to have one Town Slime move into their towns when the Labor of Love update comes out later this year.

Which Town Slime are you hoping will move in with you?

Changed depots in balance-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8749461
TerrariaRelease Depot 105601
TerrariaLinux Depot 105602
TerrariaMac Depot 105603
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.