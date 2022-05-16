 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 16 May 2022

Can Touch This DLC only 48 hours away!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are exactly 48 hours away from launching the game's first DLC called Can Touch This.
One of the major aspects of the DLC is to allow you to customize your gas station like never before. We are not talking about new types of decorations of which we added 100 pieces, but about being able to basically completely rebuild your gas station.

Let's have a look at an example. Something that our testers came up for their gas station a couple of days ago when they were doing yet another testing run of the DLC's content:

Add the DLC to your wishlist and don't miss its release at just $2,99:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940030/Gas_Station_Simulator__Can_Touch_This_DLC/

