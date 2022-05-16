 Skip to content

Snow Scout update for 16 May 2022

Patch Notes for Build 34

Share · View all patches · Build 8748992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We just published another update for Snow Scout, which is pretty graphic-centric this time. It adds new surroundings for the canyon area, as well as for the view from inside the cannon shack. And the interior of the cannon shack also sports overhauled & improved lighting now. Also, several far & medium distance LODs have been improved, most notably for the tunnel on the 3rd skiing ground.

Additionally, there is a bunch of narration improvements and other small fixes … with many more to come ːDottieWinkː

All the best from
The Tunermaxx Team

