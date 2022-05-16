Patch Notes for Build 34

Hello Everyone,

We just published another update for Snow Scout, which is pretty graphic-centric this time. It adds new surroundings for the canyon area, as well as for the view from inside the cannon shack. And the interior of the cannon shack also sports overhauled & improved lighting now. Also, several far & medium distance LODs have been improved, most notably for the tunnel on the 3rd skiing ground.

Additionally, there is a bunch of narration improvements and other small fixes … with many more to come ːDottieWinkː

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team