Small bugfix update May 16th

Patchnotes 16/05/2022:
- fixed a bug where the screenshake wouldn't go away.
- fixed an issue where Earth's tunnels wouldn't appear correctly.
- fixed an issue where the lights in the solid-link puzzle wouldn't show the correct colour.
- improved respawns, puts you further back so bad respawn chances are minimised.
- helical tower in Air now has a discrete stop in the middle station.
- other various small gameplay improvements.
known issue:
- There's a small chance that the tutorial won't appear correctly.
Changed files in this update