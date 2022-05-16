 Skip to content

Platonic update for 16 May 2022

Small bugfix update May 16th

Build 8748953

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes 16/05/2022:

  • fixed a bug where the screenshake wouldn't go away.
  • fixed an issue where Earth's tunnels wouldn't appear correctly.
  • fixed an issue where the lights in the solid-link puzzle wouldn't show the correct colour.
  • improved respawns, puts you further back so bad respawn chances are minimised.
  • helical tower in Air now has a discrete stop in the middle station.
  • other various small gameplay improvements.

known issue:

  • There's a small chance that the tutorial won't appear correctly.
