Toy Soldiers HD 2.1.0 Patch

Online Play

· Fixed issues with match making and online sign in status so the player is recognized as online and able to play online match.

· Fixed random crash attempting to join Quick Match and Private Match play.

· Fixed issues with leaderboard stats properly updating.

· Fixed game desync issues.

· Improved Tank and Airplane handling and control.

Radom crashes

· Fixed random crashes reported.

Save Data

· Fixed issue with progress sometimes being lost after playing split screen mode.

Tsar Tank Boss

· Fixed issue where the level ends once the boss appears.

Double Turrets

· Fixed issues here the player can sometimes place more than one turret on a placement location.

Level Completion - Back Button

· Fixed issue with being to exit to the main menu from the end of level results screen. Back button function s and player can back up and/or continue.

Expansion Level Progress

· Fixed issue with campaign progression sometimes not being able to properly access new expansion levels added to the campaign.

Achievements and Golden Cubes

· Fixed issue with all Achievements and Golden Cubes being achieved and collected.

PC Frame Rate

· PC frame rate running at 60 fps for both campaign and multi-player.

General Improvements

· Aiming/Bullet trajectories and targeting reticle behavior

· Camera movement in game movement and use

· Turret user control improvement pass

· Turret selecting/de-selecting

· Turret tracking and movement

· Adjustments made to improve in-game level raking and scoring

· Vehicle respawn restored in most levels/places.

· Improved post effects and lighting

· UI Fixes/Polish

o Redid level camera fly ins

o Polish pass on LEVEL SELECT MENU

o Polish pass on Victory Screen

o Polish pass on Surrender Screen

o Polish pass on Stat Screen layout

o Adjusted layouts and Increased font sizes in many places for readability