0.6.2: Research Tree now ready for testing!

Research Tree

We've got a small update to test for you all; The Research Tree.

It's another step towards better research. It brings dependencies and nodes with multiple unlocks, allowing us to structure a more clear research progression path. As well as being fully expandable later on to include more than just constructions being unlocked.

It's still in an early stage so it will only be available on experimental until we iron out all the kinks and get it to where we want it to be.

What's next?

With the latest patches, we're nearing the point where we've setup all foundations for adding goals to the game. We've got something cooking but it'll take consecutive patches to fully set up. Next patch will either add more scouting options or will be a first iteration of said goals.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Early Access 0.6.2e1: Research Tree

Research is now contained in a tree of connected research nodes.

Research now has branching dependencies. (E.g a construction that needs Metal Plates requires the Scrapsmith to be unlocked.)

Research nodes can contain multiple unlocks. (E.g the Salvaging Boat and Mooring Point unlock in one node.)

Expertise

Added icons for each attribute.

Changed drifter duties icons to more accurately reflect the corresponding attributes.

Balancing

The Desalinator no longer requires Metal Plates.

The Unbottler no longer requires Eel-ectricity.

