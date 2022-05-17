Update announcement for version 1.02

Bug Fix:

●Fixed a issue where the speed when climbing down walls was affected by FPS.

●Fixed a issue where the UI would get stuck for some players.

Control Optimization:

●"Back Flip" now has its own key, no longer requires attacking to be activated.

●Added a new "Interact" key for talking to NPC and picking up items.

●Adjusted the Root Summon key configuration on controllers.

●Confirm and Cancel keys now fixed to A and B (for Xbox Controller, or the corresponding keys on other controllers).

※Please note, due to the update to key configuration, your custom key mapping from older versions will be reset, please set them again.

Gameplay Optimization:

●Added more story when defeated by the Grass Whale for the first time.

●Adjusted the monster placement in the Giant Tree Grove dungeon.

●Added a "Tutorial" category in the Notebook.

●Reworked the Tutorial to make it easier to understand.

●Adjusted the energy gain when attacking with skills.

●Optimized the command input of "Wind Shear" and "Over Load".

●Optimized the "Back Flip", now with a short invincibility.

●Adjusted the temperature decrease rate of "Heat Up".