0.3.4 EXPERIMENTAL control scheme change!

Ok first of all, DON'T PANIC!

This update contains some experimental changes, most notable a change to some inputs. And this is something I'm trying in hope of improving the game in several ways, I'm not sure if it's the best change yet but please be open minded. It might force you to re-learn some stuff and get used to this new change, if it's a disaster then it will get changed back to how it was. But I do think this is a step in the right direction and I do hope we don't have to go back.

Those who have been part of this game since the launch of Early Access have seen changes to control schemes... for instance making it so you can Upwards Dash on the Jump Button and so on... This is however a bigger change and it does remove some old functionality to make room for new functionality.

Swap spells button has been replaced by Spin-Jump

So this button now does the Spin-Jump and gone are the old inputs for the Spin-Jump. It now has a dedicated button, as I think it should.

You can now Parry mid-air

This might be an overpowered change, and some might have liked how it was before. I don't think it will be too overpowered since parrying is still limited by how often you can parry, and you have to aim the projectiles.

But I'm trying this and we will see how it turns out. The reason for this change is just to simplify the game and to make it more fun...

You now Swap spells by pressing Left Thumbstick/L3

OR

Binding it to the Alternative Action button for a dedicated Swap Spell button

So this is the biggest flaw in the current change and it's what I'm struggling with the most. So... Lone Fungus really suffers from controllers not having an extra button. The main reason for this is because I decided to implement the Alternative Action button which allows players to Attack Down on a dedicated button. Although I like for everyone to play the game comfortably and I do think this is a great addition to the game... at the same time I kinda regret adding it in as many players have gotten used to it and I can't remove it even though I kinda want to as it takes up a button just to slash downwards.

I already know some players will HATE this change, but please do give it a proper try and try to think of perhaps other solutions that don't require us to go back to how it was. I wanna look forward and make the game better for everyone and that requires sometimes sacrificing some things you might be fond of. 'Kill your darlings' so to say... I myself as a designer have had to do this a lot of times and it's been for the better almost every time.

By the way, keyboard players will probably get a dedicated swap spell button as the keyboard does not suffer from any button amount limitations...

Please do tell me what you think though, and the best way to do that is on the Discord. Anyway apart from this I've fixed some bugs and changed some level-design stuff.

Full Changelog