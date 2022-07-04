 Skip to content

Unforeseen Incidents update for 4 July 2022

Major Update: Full Steam Deck support

Build 8747979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update

We have created a new version of Unforeseen Incidents that can be played with the gamepad and has passed Valve's Steam Deck review. This version has many changes to the UI and to the game itself and the code has been optimized heavily. So all in all: have fun and stay healthy!

**

Features

**

  • Controller support added
  • Compatible with Steam Deck
  • UI update for menues, since they didn't work with a controller before
  • Various bug fixes
  • Heavy reduction in file size due to better compression. This is also the main reason for the relatively big download size of the update, but it will actually save disk space on your machine.

