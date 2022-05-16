[8747874] Glimpse 0.7.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8747874 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This section tests some ideas we have for more action-based gameplay where you will be doing a lot of running and jumping and having to perform interactions / solve puzzles while inside and outside spore pockets.

Please note that this playtest does NOT represent the final look. This is the first one. We’ll continually develop / improve the look as development progress.

Changes

Three simple areas for the Spore Breathing usability test.

Added a chapter selection menu to easily start at specific checkpoints.

New run and jump animations for improved game feel.

Render engine upgrade! We’re expecting issues … so let us know!

Known Issues

Due to recent engine upgrades, User Interface does not support keyboard only mode. If there is no gamepad present, please use a mouse. Other UI issues may be present in-game too — this is actively being worked on.

Hope you like it!