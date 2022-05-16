 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Glimpse Playtest update for 16 May 2022

[8747874] Glimpse 0.7.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8747874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This section tests some ideas we have for more action-based gameplay where you will be doing a lot of running and jumping and having to perform interactions / solve puzzles while inside and outside spore pockets.

Please note that this playtest does NOT represent the final look. This is the first one. We’ll continually develop / improve the look as development progress.

Changes

  • Three simple areas for the Spore Breathing usability test.
  • Added a chapter selection menu to easily start at specific checkpoints.
  • New run and jump animations for improved game feel.
  • Render engine upgrade! We’re expecting issues … so let us know!

Known Issues

  • Due to recent engine upgrades, User Interface does not support keyboard only mode. If there is no gamepad present, please use a mouse. Other UI issues may be present in-game too — this is actively being worked on.

Hope you like it!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.