[8747874] Glimpse 0.7.0 Update!

This section tests some ideas we have for more action-based gameplay where you will be doing a lot of running and jumping and having to perform interactions / solve puzzles while inside and outside spore pockets.
Please note that this playtest does NOT represent the final look. This is the first one. We’ll continually develop / improve the look as development progress.
Changes
- Three simple areas for the Spore Breathing usability test.
- Added a chapter selection menu to easily start at specific checkpoints.
- New run and jump animations for improved game feel.
- Render engine upgrade! We’re expecting issues … so let us know!
Known Issues
- Due to recent engine upgrades, User Interface does not support keyboard only mode. If there is no gamepad present, please use a mouse. Other UI issues may be present in-game too — this is actively being worked on.
Hope you like it!
Changed files in this update