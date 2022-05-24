THE DIPLOMACY UPDATE

Diplomacy Launch and 25% Discount On Everything!

The moment you've all been waiting for - Diplomacy! It needs no drumroll or further hype because it is finally here! This update adds a whole new technology to research, which finally makes the entire tech tree symmetrical (and adds Diplomacy stuff, of course)!

So, regardless of whether you've been following our posts on Diplomacy or this news is completely new to you, we'd like to give a quick rundown on what this technology adds.

Diplomacy Tech Key Features

Peace Treaties

Become friends with former enemies…until one of you calls it quits. Teammates cannot attack one another and can share roads.

Tribe Relations

With Tribe Relations systems, players can evaluate which tribe they can become friends with. Colored bubbles offer detailed explanations of what the tribes think of them.

Capital Vision

View the location of the Capital City of any tribe you’ve encountered. Capital Vision will also take effect when players meet someone new, thus aiding them in making tactical decisions.

Embassies

Diplomatic buildings which can only be built in other tribes' capitals when players are not at war with them. Embassies reveal the surrounding eight tiles and provide monetary rewards every turn, with greater rewards between allies.

Cloaks

These infiltration specialists are trained in the arts of subterfuge and clandestine operations and arrive armed with two new abilities: Stealth and Infiltrate. Cloaks are invisible to enemy units until they perform an action, and using them to infiltrate a city will create a horde of Daggers!

Daggers

Rebels incited to action by the Cloak to attack an enemy city. Daggers are the ultimate surprise attack, guerrilla warfare units, meaning enemies won’t retaliate when they pounce.

With that being said, we're also doing a 25% discount on the game and all DLC! Yep, a full 25% discount!!!! If you were looking for a good time to get the game or some DLC, this is the time!

Now, what are you waiting for? The Update is probably fully downloaded on your device by now, so now you have no excuse not to play it....unless it isn't done yet or you were hoping to see the proper changelog, which we've posted below:

Changelog

New Diplomacy Tech:

Peace treaties, create alliances with bots & players

Cloak Units, invisible to enemies, can infiltrate cities and create Daggers

Dagger Units, used to assault cities

Embassy, built in players' capitals, income for both

Capital Vision - see all capitals

Tribe Relations - see what your friends think of you

Balancing:

-Clear Forest moved to Forestry, earning 1 star instead of 2

-Knights hp reduced from 15 to 10, price reduced to 8 stars

-Kiton hp reduced to 15

-Swamp provides 1 population again

-Smarter & more fun bots