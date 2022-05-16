 Skip to content

To The Rescue! update for 16 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0.48

Hotfix 1.0.48

Last edited by Wendy

Back again!

Back with another hotfix to address some urgent issues! As always, I want to reiterate that we are committed to making TTR the best it can be! I know that it has been a rough road, but we are getting closer. Thank you all for all of your support.

Bug Fixes

  • Frozen input after loading into the shelter is fixed.
  • Fosters failing to appear in the foster panel is fixed.
  • All Dogs disappearing when loading into the shelter is fixed.
  • The story goal to unlock the foster network should properly clear now.
  • The adoption skip input is now remappable. If your input prompt appears bugged, remap the control in the settings.

Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team.

