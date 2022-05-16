- fix for when dash onto stairs from above would not parent player to correct platform
- fix for incorrect visuals when dashing using armor with cloth
- increased damage buff from each chained attack from 10% to 20%
- electric bears lightning attack collision now ends sooner to be more in sync with particle effect
- fix for sometimes losing Modifiers when quitting during death animation
- on start of new game there is now [at this point only in English] a difficulty warning
- reverted walk attack cancelling for now - sorry but after watching some videos you all became murder machines with this
Loot River update for 16 May 2022
1.0.66
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update