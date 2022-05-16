 Skip to content

Loot River update for 16 May 2022

1.0.66

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix for when dash onto stairs from above would not parent player to correct platform
  • fix for incorrect visuals when dashing using armor with cloth
  • increased damage buff from each chained attack from 10% to 20%
  • electric bears lightning attack collision now ends sooner to be more in sync with particle effect
  • fix for sometimes losing Modifiers when quitting during death animation
  • on start of new game there is now [at this point only in English] a difficulty warning
  • reverted walk attack cancelling for now - sorry but after watching some videos you all became murder machines with this

Loot River Content Depot 1494261
