Silvie's Hotfix!

Its been a hot minute but to make up for it the Year of the Cow Event is back for the rest of the month along with many fixes and changes to Kart! We cannot thank you enough for finding all these bugs and helping us to make this game the best racer it can, with added lewds along the way!
Below is listed the changes and fixes. Stay tuned as next update will be a heckin cool one! Direct incoming!
And here's the update patchnotes:
v1.45
General changes
Renamed Probike to Chevron Bike
Added extra fall areas in Leisure Sleeze Alley track
Visual tweaks
Made track icon in preview bigger in The Hentai XXXpress track
Fixes
Fixed tags of Gallery image 50
Fixed tags in Gallery image 215
Fixed typo in Gallery image 230
Fixed image 232 unlock index
Fixed image 68 name in shop
Fixed Claire's ending in gallery
Fixed tags in Tik Tik's ending
Fixed MaidSiku panties name
Setup Evil Bunny voice clips in ovipoll position 2022 event
Moved ramp at start of Sexy Beach Resort
Changed files in this update