Silvie's Hotfix!

Its been a hot minute but to make up for it the Year of the Cow Event is back for the rest of the month along with many fixes and changes to Kart! We cannot thank you enough for finding all these bugs and helping us to make this game the best racer it can, with added lewds along the way!

Below is listed the changes and fixes. Stay tuned as next update will be a heckin cool one! Direct incoming!

And here's the update patchnotes:

v1.45

General changes

Renamed Probike to Chevron Bike

Added extra fall areas in Leisure Sleeze Alley track

Visual tweaks

Made track icon in preview bigger in The Hentai XXXpress track

Fixes

Fixed tags of Gallery image 50

Fixed tags in Gallery image 215

Fixed typo in Gallery image 230

Fixed image 232 unlock index

Fixed image 68 name in shop

Fixed Claire's ending in gallery

Fixed tags in Tik Tik's ending

Fixed MaidSiku panties name

Setup Evil Bunny voice clips in ovipoll position 2022 event

Moved ramp at start of Sexy Beach Resort