Sing Together update for 16 May 2022

Microphone Echo System Update v0.1.4

16 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting! We added an echo system that many users wanted.

The 0.1.4 update added and improved acoustic systems including microphone echo and reverb. With this update, we invite users to a more realistic karaoke, concert hall! Please refer to the following for detailed updates.

Additional details:

  • Add Echo microphone
    You can turn on/off from the Settings > Sound tab
  • Add spatial acoustics (whole room echo)
  • Add controller microphone system
    Microphone volume increases as the controller gets closer to the mouth
  • Add another user volume control function
    Modifications can be made on the Settings > Sound
Bug fixes and improvements
  • Relaxation of YouTube song length limit (reservation is available for 12 minutes)
  • Fix issues that appear as full disclosure in private room information
  • Fixed an issue where room information did not display the correct number of people

The next update is likely to reveal new content.
Please be looking forward for it!

