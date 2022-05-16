Microphone Echo System Update v0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8747103 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for waiting! We added an echo system that many users wanted.

The 0.1.4 update added and improved acoustic systems including microphone echo and reverb. With this update, we invite users to a more realistic karaoke, concert hall! Please refer to the following for detailed updates.

Additional details:

Add Echo microphone

You can turn on/off from the Settings > Sound tab

Add spatial acoustics (whole room echo)

Add controller microphone system

Microphone volume increases as the controller gets closer to the mouth

Add another user volume control function

Modifications can be made on the Settings > Sound

Bug fixes and improvements

Relaxation of YouTube song length limit (reservation is available for 12 minutes)

Fix issues that appear as full disclosure in private room information

Fixed an issue where room information did not display the correct number of people

The next update is likely to reveal new content.

Please be looking forward for it!