Microphone Echo System Update v0.1.4

Thank you for waiting! We added an echo system that many users wanted.
The 0.1.4 update added and improved acoustic systems including microphone echo and reverb. With this update, we invite users to a more realistic karaoke, concert hall! Please refer to the following for detailed updates.
Additional details:
- Add Echo microphone
You can turn on/off from the Settings > Sound tab
- Add spatial acoustics (whole room echo)
- Add controller microphone system
Microphone volume increases as the controller gets closer to the mouth
- Add another user volume control function
Modifications can be made on the Settings > Sound
Bug fixes and improvements
- Relaxation of YouTube song length limit (reservation is available for 12 minutes)
- Fix issues that appear as full disclosure in private room information
- Fixed an issue where room information did not display the correct number of people
The next update is likely to reveal new content.
Please be looking forward for it!
Changed files in this update