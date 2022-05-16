Release Notes - Update 1.4.18

Share · View all patches · Build 8746950 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

GeoCorp have got even more flight blocks with this update. Including new propellers, jet engines, and wings!

There is also a brand new block, The Mass Modifier! It can change the mass of itself! Who said the laws of physics needed to apply to TerraTech?!

Enjoy!

New Blocks:

GeoCorp Mass Modifier

GeoCorp Left Wing

GeoCorp Right Wing

GeoCorp Tail Wing

GeoCorp Centre Wing

GeoCorp 8 Blade Propeller

GeoCorp Jet Engine

GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #1

GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #2

GeoCorp Airplane Cab

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #2

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #3

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Brazilian, Danish, German, Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: