Release Notes - Update 1.4.18

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you!
GeoCorp have got even more flight blocks with this update. Including new propellers, jet engines, and wings!
There is also a brand new block, The Mass Modifier! It can change the mass of itself! Who said the laws of physics needed to apply to TerraTech?!
Enjoy!
New Blocks:
- GeoCorp Mass Modifier
- GeoCorp Left Wing
- GeoCorp Right Wing
- GeoCorp Tail Wing
- GeoCorp Centre Wing
- GeoCorp 8 Blade Propeller
- GeoCorp Jet Engine
- GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #1
- GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #2
- GeoCorp Airplane Cab
- GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #2
- GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #3
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Brazilian, Danish, German, Japanese and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- André 'Maya' Sales de Sousa
- Nichlas Lafrenz
- ThePureHD
- Yukke
- 光轲
