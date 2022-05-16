Patch Note - May 17th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.
==================================
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Combine : ‘Combine Unidentified’
-‘Combine Unidentified’ feature will enable combining unidentified items.
- Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.
- New: Duel Restrictions
- Improvements to Speed-ups
◈DRACO Updates◈
- Changes to NFT Sealing requirements.
- Improvements in the HYDRA Payment system
- New: Wearable System
==================================
[May 17th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Combine Unidentified
● 'Combine Unidentified' feature will be added. Unidentified items can now be combined.
- Location of menu: (+)Menu → Craft → Combine → Combine Unidentified
- To use the 'Combine Identified' feature, combine 4 identical Unidentified items of the same grade.
- The following types of Unidentified items can be Combined: Magic Stone / Spirit Treasure / Codex Gear / Mystical Piece
- If Combine is successful, it results in 1 identical Unidentified item of one higher grade.
- If Combine fails, it results in 1 identical Unidentified item of the same grade.
※ Legendary Unidentified Codex Gear / Mystical Piece CANNOT be obtained through 'Combine Unidentified'.
※ Items with 'Tradable' and 'XDRACO' properties cannot be obtained through 'Combine Unidentified'.
● Gain Mystic Incense Burner points when 'Combine Unidentified' fails.
- Gain 1 Mystic Incense Burner point per 'Combine Unidentified' failure.
- When 25 Mystic Incense Burner points are accumulated, the points can be consumed to obtain 1 Unidentified item of the same grade as the 'Combine Unidentified' tries.
■ Wayfarer Travel
● Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.
- Wayfarer Travel will now be available even if the character has product(s) registered in EXD.
■ Special Boss
● The difficulty of the Special Boss 'Demon Spider of Hell Krukan' will be adjusted.
- The HP of the Special Boss 'Krukan' will decrease by 30%.
※ Check out [Game Encyclopedia-Character] for further details.
■ Duel
● Duel Restrictions will be applied.
- A character can only participate in a duel once a set amount of time has passed after their most recent duel.
- Duel Restriction time will be displayed on the results screen after the end of the duel.
■ Speed-ups
● UI of Speed-up screen on ‘Unsealing’ and ‘Conquest Promotion’ will be changed.
- 'Complete Now' button will now be on the left side of the screen. It was previously on the right side.
- A Gold icon will be added beside the 'Complete Now' text.
■ Shop
● In-game Shop Storage will be improved.
- Product purchase dates will be displayed in Storage.
- [Claim All] button will be added in Storage. All products can now be claimed at once.
● Spirit Special Summon will become available.
- Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit 'Gem Mania ShaoShao' can be obtained through Special Summon.
- Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Characters will now arrive at random points of the target area upon moving with Jump Scroll/Fast Travel Scroll.
◈DRACO Updates◈
■ NFT
● Changes to NFT Sealing requirements.
- NFT characters can now be sealed even if the character has product(s) registered in EXD.
■ HYDRA Payment
● HYDRA Payment system will be improved.
- When purchasing products with HYDRA, the Cart icon, and the number of items added to Cart, will be displayed to the left of the items added to Cart.
■ Wearable System
● Wearable System (NFT Appearance Equipment) is a new system that entitles XDRACO properties to Appearance Equipment and Mounts.
- Special Appearance Equipment and mounts with XDRACO properties will be added which can be traded through the in-game market and EXD.
- Wearable items can be obtained from MIRAGE Boss Raid, which is scheduled to be updated in the future.
- Wearable items can be checked from the Wearable tab of the in-game market in advance.
● Types of Wearable Outfit Equipment
- Outfit Equipment
- Mount
- Spirit
※ Wearable Appearance Equipment can be checked from the (+)Menu → Character → Outfit → Wearable
