Patch Note - May 17th

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Combine : ‘Combine Unidentified’

-‘Combine Unidentified’ feature will enable combining unidentified items. Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements. New: Duel Restrictions Improvements to Speed-ups

◈DRACO Updates◈

Changes to NFT Sealing requirements. Improvements in the HYDRA Payment system New: Wearable System

[May 17th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Combine Unidentified

● 'Combine Unidentified' feature will be added. Unidentified items can now be combined.

Location of menu: (+)Menu → Craft → Combine → Combine Unidentified

To use the 'Combine Identified' feature, combine 4 identical Unidentified items of the same grade.

The following types of Unidentified items can be Combined: Magic Stone / Spirit Treasure / Codex Gear / Mystical Piece

If Combine is successful, it results in 1 identical Unidentified item of one higher grade.

If Combine fails, it results in 1 identical Unidentified item of the same grade.

※ Legendary Unidentified Codex Gear / Mystical Piece CANNOT be obtained through 'Combine Unidentified'.

※ Items with 'Tradable' and 'XDRACO' properties cannot be obtained through 'Combine Unidentified'.

● Gain Mystic Incense Burner points when 'Combine Unidentified' fails.

Gain 1 Mystic Incense Burner point per 'Combine Unidentified' failure.

When 25 Mystic Incense Burner points are accumulated, the points can be consumed to obtain 1 Unidentified item of the same grade as the 'Combine Unidentified' tries.

■ Wayfarer Travel

● Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.

Wayfarer Travel will now be available even if the character has product(s) registered in EXD.

■ Special Boss

● The difficulty of the Special Boss 'Demon Spider of Hell Krukan' will be adjusted.

The HP of the Special Boss 'Krukan' will decrease by 30%.

※ Check out [Game Encyclopedia-Character] for further details.

■ Duel

● Duel Restrictions will be applied.

A character can only participate in a duel once a set amount of time has passed after their most recent duel.

Duel Restriction time will be displayed on the results screen after the end of the duel.

■ Speed-ups

● UI of Speed-up screen on ‘Unsealing’ and ‘Conquest Promotion’ will be changed.

'Complete Now' button will now be on the left side of the screen. It was previously on the right side.

A Gold icon will be added beside the 'Complete Now' text.

■ Shop

● In-game Shop Storage will be improved.

Product purchase dates will be displayed in Storage.

[Claim All] button will be added in Storage. All products can now be claimed at once.

● Spirit Special Summon will become available.

Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit 'Gem Mania ShaoShao' can be obtained through Special Summon.

Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements

Characters will now arrive at random points of the target area upon moving with Jump Scroll/Fast Travel Scroll.

◈DRACO Updates◈

■ NFT

● Changes to NFT Sealing requirements.

NFT characters can now be sealed even if the character has product(s) registered in EXD.

■ HYDRA Payment

● HYDRA Payment system will be improved.

When purchasing products with HYDRA, the Cart icon, and the number of items added to Cart, will be displayed to the left of the items added to Cart.

■ Wearable System

● Wearable System (NFT Appearance Equipment) is a new system that entitles XDRACO properties to Appearance Equipment and Mounts.

Special Appearance Equipment and mounts with XDRACO properties will be added which can be traded through the in-game market and EXD.

Wearable items can be obtained from MIRAGE Boss Raid, which is scheduled to be updated in the future.

Wearable items can be checked from the Wearable tab of the in-game market in advance.

● Types of Wearable Outfit Equipment

Outfit Equipment

Mount

Spirit

※ Wearable Appearance Equipment can be checked from the (+)Menu → Character → Outfit → Wearable