UPDATE 3 - Gamepad support and more

UPDATE 3 of Spectrolite is coming in hot, featuring full gamepad support with force feedback, a more forgiving Wall Slide and several bugfixes.
If you are a veteran player looking for a new way to experience the game, or just someone who is more comfortable with a gamepad than the keyboard and mouse, this update is for you!
Good luck and have fun!
See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 3 here:
GAMEPAD SUPPORT
- Spectrolite can now be fully controlled by your gamepad.
- Force feedback on ability uses (can be turned off in the Game options).
- 4 different control schemes to choose from.
OTHER FEATURES
- Adjusted the Wall Slide mechanic to be more forgiving when connecting to a wall at low speeds (Wall Slides will accelerate you to a minimum speed after you connect if your speed would be extremely low).
- UI can be navigated using the keyboard.
- You can accept/decline popup messages using the keyboard (no need for mouse click)
- Added an option to invert the camera X and Y axis.
- Added sound effect when you fall into water on Moonstone
FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS
- Fixed issue with being able to clip out of the starting train on Spectrolite.
- Added a camera fade-in when you arrive to the first area of Spectrolite.
- Fixed the issue with some objects not being properly unloaded on Spectrolite.
- Adjusted some slide connections on Spectrolite.
- Fixed a too large hitbox near the beginning of Moonstone.
- Fixed a few parts where you could get stuck on Serpentine.
- Fixed floating jump pads on Aquamarine
