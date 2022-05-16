UPDATE 3 - Gamepad support and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8746750 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello there everyone!

UPDATE 3 of Spectrolite is coming in hot, featuring full gamepad support with force feedback, a more forgiving Wall Slide and several bugfixes.

If you are a veteran player looking for a new way to experience the game, or just someone who is more comfortable with a gamepad than the keyboard and mouse, this update is for you!

Good luck and have fun!

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 3 here:

GAMEPAD SUPPORT

Spectrolite can now be fully controlled by your gamepad.

Force feedback on ability uses (can be turned off in the Game options).

4 different control schemes to choose from.

OTHER FEATURES

Adjusted the Wall Slide mechanic to be more forgiving when connecting to a wall at low speeds (Wall Slides will accelerate you to a minimum speed after you connect if your speed would be extremely low).

UI can be navigated using the keyboard.

You can accept/decline popup messages using the keyboard (no need for mouse click)

Added an option to invert the camera X and Y axis.

Added sound effect when you fall into water on Moonstone

FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Fixed issue with being able to clip out of the starting train on Spectrolite.

Added a camera fade-in when you arrive to the first area of Spectrolite.

Fixed the issue with some objects not being properly unloaded on Spectrolite.

Adjusted some slide connections on Spectrolite.

Fixed a too large hitbox near the beginning of Moonstone.

Fixed a few parts where you could get stuck on Serpentine.

Fixed floating jump pads on Aquamarine

Don't forget to join our Discord community, we would love to hear your feedback and see your speedruns!