 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Spectrolite update for 16 May 2022

UPDATE 3 - Gamepad support and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8746750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there everyone!

UPDATE 3 of Spectrolite is coming in hot, featuring full gamepad support with force feedback, a more forgiving Wall Slide and several bugfixes.

If you are a veteran player looking for a new way to experience the game, or just someone who is more comfortable with a gamepad than the keyboard and mouse, this update is for you!

Good luck and have fun!

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 3 here:

GAMEPAD SUPPORT

  • Spectrolite can now be fully controlled by your gamepad.
  • Force feedback on ability uses (can be turned off in the Game options).
  • 4 different control schemes to choose from.

OTHER FEATURES

  • Adjusted the Wall Slide mechanic to be more forgiving when connecting to a wall at low speeds (Wall Slides will accelerate you to a minimum speed after you connect if your speed would be extremely low).
  • UI can be navigated using the keyboard.
  • You can accept/decline popup messages using the keyboard (no need for mouse click)
  • Added an option to invert the camera X and Y axis.
  • Added sound effect when you fall into water on Moonstone

FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS

  • Fixed issue with being able to clip out of the starting train on Spectrolite.
  • Added a camera fade-in when you arrive to the first area of Spectrolite.
  • Fixed the issue with some objects not being properly unloaded on Spectrolite.
  • Adjusted some slide connections on Spectrolite.
  • Fixed a too large hitbox near the beginning of Moonstone.
  • Fixed a few parts where you could get stuck on Serpentine.
  • Fixed floating jump pads on Aquamarine

Don't forget to join our Discord community, we would love to hear your feedback and see your speedruns!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.